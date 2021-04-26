COVID-19: Dating Apps Add Vaccine Criteria to Find Ideal Partner

Want to find an ideal partner on dating apps? First get vaccinated against COVID. According to a media report, many dating apps are allowing users to determine potential partners based on their vaccine status.

An increasing number of people on dating apps like Tinder, OK Cupid, Bumble, and Coffee Meets Bagel are divulging information on whether they are vaccinated or are planning to take the jab against COVID-19, The Guardian reported.

Research by London-based Elate Date showed that more than 60 percent of people on its platform did not want to date anti-vaxxers, the report said.