AutoQ: Geneva Auto Show Cancelled, New Husqvarna Bikes & More
AutoQ is our weekly round-up of the automotive stories
Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The Compact SUV Showdown
Maruti Suzuki has given its popular compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza, a revamp ahead of the deadline to meet BS-VI emission norms. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes only with a 1.5-litre BS-VI compliant petrol engine now. Earlier, it was only available with a 1.3-litre multijet diesel engine.
This change comes after Maruti Suzuki decided to discontinue diesel engines across most of its vehicles as the price increase to make them BS-VI compliant would be too much (in excess of Rs 1.5 lakh compared to a petrol model) and would lead to lower consumer demand.
Read the full story here.
Geneva Motor Show 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Geneva Motor Show 2020 is the latest victim to fall prey to the coronavirus outbreak. This year’s auto show, where the host of Indian automobile manufacturers showcase their upcoming products, will not take place, as confirmed by the Switzerland government.
The country’s regime on Friday has announced an immediate ban on all "public and private" events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The measure will last until at least 15 March, officials said.
Read the full story here.
IFF Asks Govt To Disable Access To Vahan Database Due To Misuse
A news report late Wednesday suggested that rioters were using registration number details from the Vahan database to identify potential victims' vehicles to burn. The report has since been taken down. The Vahan database holds vehicle registration details of all vehicles in India.
Now, the Internet Freedom Foundation has written to the government asking it to disable public access to the Vahan database.
Read the full story here.
Prices Announced For Land Rover Defender, Deliveries in August
Land Rover has just announced the prices for the iconic Land Rover Defender in India. Bookings have opened, but deliveries will begin in August 2020. The good news is that it is bringing in both the short wheelbase (90 Series) 3-door variants and the long-wheelbase (110 Series) 5-door variants.
Prices of the Land Rover Defender range between Rs 69.99 lakh and Rs 87.10 lakh across 10 variants, five each of the 90 Series and 100 Series.
Read the full story here.
Bajaj Brings Husqvarna 250cc Bikes to India Priced at Rs 1.80 Lakh
Bajaj on Tuesday has announced the prices of the Husqvarna Svartpilen and the Vitpilen 250 for the Indian market, and unlike our estimation, the bikes will start selling from Rs 1.8 lakh onwards.
The bikes were showcased at the India Bike Week in December last year and will start selling through limited KTM showrooms in the country from March onwards. At this price, the Husqvarna series will be competing with the KTMs and Bajaj Dominar 400 among others.
The Husqi’s (as they are fondly called) belong to KTM, which had secured a long-term license agreement from BMW in 2013 for the Husqvarna motorcycle, which was founded in 1903.
Read the full story here.