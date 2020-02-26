Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The Compact SUV Showdown
Maruti Suzuki has given its popular compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza, a revamp ahead of the deadline to meet BS-VI emission norms. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes only with a 1.5-litre BS-VI compliant petrol engine now. Earlier, it was only available with a 1.3-litre multijet diesel engine.
This change comes after Maruti Suzuki decided to discontinue diesel engines across most of its vehicles as the price increase to make them BS-VI compliant would be too much (in excess of Rs 1.5 lakh compared to a petrol model) and would lead to lower consumer demand.
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the top-sellers in the compact SUV segment, followed closely by the Hyundai Venue. Now, with the Vitara Brezza getting a change of heart, is it still a compelling buy compared to the Hyundai Venue?
The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza now gets a 1.5 litre petrol engine that puts out 104 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. It is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed torque converter automatic.
Despite this change in heart, the prices of the Vitara Brezza are just about Rs 30,000 lower than its earlier corresponding diesel variants. This is because it no longer qualifies for a lower tax slab for sub 4-metre SUVs, since it has an engine capacity of over 1.2 litres in petrol.
Where the Maruti Brezza scores over the Hyundai venue is on the interior space. It is slightly wider than the Venue and boasts of better rear-seat legroom. On the equipment front, both vehicles are now evenly matched, with the Brezza now offering a sunroof (optional), Android Auto, Apple CarPlay etc.
The Hyundai Venue, however, has a lot going for it. There is a choice of engines for one - including a turbo-petrol that enthusiasts would like. The base 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine puts out 83 PS of power and 115 Nm of torque. Compared to these models, the Maruti Vitara Brezza has better performance.
However, the 1-litre turbo-petrol is a performance machine. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT option. And then, for the mileage seekers and long-drive users, there is the diesel option. Variant for variant, the diesel is only about Rs 1.1 lakh more than the petrol equivalent models. However, the diesel comes only with a manual transmission option.
Where the Hyundai Venue scores over the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is in the range of choice it offers. Performance enthusiasts and mileage seekers have a better bet here compared to the Brezza. It also has a slightly larger boot, but rear-seat space is lesser than the Brezza.
Overall, if you want a spacious, refined SUV for mainly in-city use, the Vitara Brezza is a good buy. But if you are looking for performance or the long-term mileage benefits of a diesel, the Hyundai Venue is a better choice.
