Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The Compact SUV Showdown

Maruti Suzuki has given its popular compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza, a revamp ahead of the deadline to meet BS-VI emission norms. The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza comes only with a 1.5-litre BS-VI compliant petrol engine now. Earlier, it was only available with a 1.3-litre multijet diesel engine.

This change comes after Maruti Suzuki decided to discontinue diesel engines across most of its vehicles as the price increase to make them BS-VI compliant would be too much (in excess of Rs 1.5 lakh compared to a petrol model) and would lead to lower consumer demand.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been one of the top-sellers in the compact SUV segment, followed closely by the Hyundai Venue. Now, with the Vitara Brezza getting a change of heart, is it still a compelling buy compared to the Hyundai Venue?