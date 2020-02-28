Geneva Motor Show 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Geneva Motor Show 2020 is the latest victim to fall prey to the coronavirus outbreak. This year’s auto show, where host of Indian automobile manufacturers showcase their upcoming products, will not take place, as confirmed by the Switzerland government.

The country’s regime on Friday has announced an immediate ban on all "public and private" events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The measure will last until at least 15 March, officials said.

Among the events that will be affected are the annual Geneva International Motor Show, which was due to take place from 5 to 15 March and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. Having said that, organizers of the auto show did not provide immediate comment on the Swiss government announcement.