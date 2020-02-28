Geneva Motor Show 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns
Geneva Motor Show 2020 is the latest victim to fall prey to the coronavirus outbreak. This year’s auto show, where host of Indian automobile manufacturers showcase their upcoming products, will not take place, as confirmed by the Switzerland government.
The country’s regime on Friday has announced an immediate ban on all "public and private" events in the country involving more than 1,000 people as a measure to halt the spread of COVID-19.
The measure will last until at least 15 March, officials said.
Among the events that will be affected are the annual Geneva International Motor Show, which was due to take place from 5 to 15 March and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. Having said that, organizers of the auto show did not provide immediate comment on the Swiss government announcement.
The Geneva International Motor Show will not take place," Antonio Hodgers, Head of the Regional Cantonal Government, Geneva, said on Twitter.
For events with fewer than 1,000 people, organizers “must carry out a risk assessment in conjunction with the competent cantonal (state) authorities to decide whether or not the event can be held,” the government said
“The move is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health," he said. “It should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum,” said Alain Berset, Switzerland’s interior minister.
Berset did confirm that large offices or public buildings wouldn't be shut down by the measure. Switzerland has reported 15 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus. It borders northern Italy, which has seen the largest cluster of cases in Europe.
In addition to the GMS, some of the other events that have been cancelled owing to the outbreak are Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 as well as the Facebook F8 conference. It is likely that more events will join the list in the coming weeks.
