ADVERTISEMENT

Suzuki V-Storm SX Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Features

Suzuki V-Storm SX has launched at a starting price of Rs 2.11 lakh.

The Quint
Published
Car and Bike
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Suzuki V-Storm SX Price in India. </p></div>
i

Suzuki India has launched its new motorcycle Suzuki V-Storm SX in India. The new bike is Suzuki's entry in 250cc adventure sports segment in India.

"We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Also Read

Royal Enfield Scram 411: Launch Date, Booking Price, and Features

Royal Enfield Scram 411: Launch Date, Booking Price, and Features
ADVERTISEMENT

Suzuki V-Storm SX: Price in India

Suzuki V-Storm SX is available at a starting price of around Rs 2.11 (ex-showroom Delhi) lakh in India.

Also Read

Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Bursts Into Flames, Company Says It's Investigating

Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Bursts Into Flames, Company Says It's Investigating

Suzuki V-Storm SX: Technical Specifications and Features

The new Suzuki V-Storm SX comes with 249cm3, 4-stroke 1-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled SOHC engine. The company claims that in order to make it the engine lighter, it used MotoGP technology to develop the valves, shim-type roller rocker arms, retainers, and piston. It supports six-speed transmission.

The beak design of the Suzuki V-Storm SX motorcycle is inspired by DR-Z racer and DR-BIG off-road models of the company. It is paired with octagonal-shaped LED headlights. It also sports LED tail lamps and, overall, has a sporty design.

Suzuki V-Storm SX comes with disc brakes both at front and back.

It sports a digital display with Suzuki Ride Connect, which comes with various additional features like Navigation, Call, SMS and WhatsApp alert, phone battery alert, missed call alert, etc. The off-roader also houses a USB port.

For more updates about Suzuki V-Storm SX, connect with your nearest dealer.

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×