Suzuki V-Storm SX Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, and Features
Suzuki V-Storm SX has launched at a starting price of Rs 2.11 lakh.
Suzuki India has launched its new motorcycle Suzuki V-Storm SX in India. The new bike is Suzuki's entry in 250cc adventure sports segment in India.
"We feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle," said Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.
Suzuki V-Storm SX: Price in India
Suzuki V-Storm SX is available at a starting price of around Rs 2.11 (ex-showroom Delhi) lakh in India.
Suzuki V-Storm SX: Technical Specifications and Features
The new Suzuki V-Storm SX comes with 249cm3, 4-stroke 1-cylinder, 4-valve, oil-cooled SOHC engine. The company claims that in order to make it the engine lighter, it used MotoGP technology to develop the valves, shim-type roller rocker arms, retainers, and piston. It supports six-speed transmission.
The beak design of the Suzuki V-Storm SX motorcycle is inspired by DR-Z racer and DR-BIG off-road models of the company. It is paired with octagonal-shaped LED headlights. It also sports LED tail lamps and, overall, has a sporty design.
Suzuki V-Storm SX comes with disc brakes both at front and back.
It sports a digital display with Suzuki Ride Connect, which comes with various additional features like Navigation, Call, SMS and WhatsApp alert, phone battery alert, missed call alert, etc. The off-roader also houses a USB port.
For more updates about Suzuki V-Storm SX, connect with your nearest dealer.
