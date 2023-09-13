ADVERTISEMENT
TATA Nexon India Launch Tomorrow: Features, Specifications, Price, Range & More

TATA Nexon Facelift EV will be launched in India on 14th September. Details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech and Auto
2 min read
After officially unveiling the TATA Nexon EV in the country, TATA Motors is all set to launch the Nexon Facelift in India tomorrow on 14 September 2023. Although, the company has revealed almost all the features and specifications of the Nexon electric SUV, the company has still kept the price of the vehicle under the wraps.

According to the official teasers released by the company, the TATA Nexon Facelift EV will be available in four different colors including Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Intensi Teal, and Flame Red.

TATA Nexon EV Launch Date in India

The TATA Nexon EV will be launched in India tomorrow on 14 August 2023.

TATA Nexon EV Launch Time in India

The TATA Nexon EV is expected to be launched tomorrow after 11:30 am.

TATA Nexon EV Price in India

The price of TATA Nexon Facelift EV has not been revealed by the company yet.

TATA Nexon Facelift: Features and Specifications

Following are the confirmed features and specifications of the TATA Nexon Facelift EV in India.

  • A stunning new design including smart digital lights.

  • Smart signature DRLs.

  • Smart digital iconic X factor.

  • R16 alloy wheels.

  • Hidden wiper for better coverage and visibility.

  • Stylish 2 spoke back lit steering wheel.

  • Phygital control panel.

  • Digital shifter for seamless seamless drive selection & quick responsiveness.

  • A dynamic digital dashboard.

  • V2V charging technology that allows one electric vehicle to charge another electric vehicle.

  • V2L charging technology that allows your car to charge other gadgets.

  • Arcade.ev that allows you to download all your applications.

  • JBL cinematic sound system including 9 high quality speakers and multiple audio modes.

  • Digital instrument cluster.

  • Advanced safety system to keep you and your loved ones safe.

  • Blind spot view monitor.

  • 360 degree surround view system.

  • Wireless mobile phone charging features.

  • Spacious and comfort seating arrangement.

  • Ergonomic boot space to carry all your important things.

  • Electric sunroof that opens with your voice.

  • 40.5 kWh battery size with a range of 465 km, power 106.4 kW, and torque of 215 Nm.

  • Paddle shifters and regenerative braking.

  • Multiple driving modes including Eco, City, and Sport.

For more detailed information about TATA Nexon EV, click here.

