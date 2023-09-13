TATA Nexon India Launch Tomorrow: Features, Specifications, Price, Range & More

After officially unveiling the TATA Nexon EV in the country, TATA Motors is all set to launch the Nexon Facelift in India tomorrow on 14 September 2023. Although, the company has revealed almost all the features and specifications of the Nexon electric SUV, the company has still kept the price of the vehicle under the wraps.

According to the official teasers released by the company, the TATA Nexon Facelift EV will be available in four different colors including Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Intensi Teal, and Flame Red.