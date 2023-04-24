New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Global Debut on 25 April: Features, Specs & Price

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the most awaited New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class globally on Tuesday, 25 April 2023. In India and around the world, the E-Class continues to be one of the brand's best-selling vehicles. It is believed that the updated model will offer minor improvements over the its predecessor.

An expanded profile shot of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class reveals modifications to the headlamps and tail lights while still maintaining the vehicle's exquisite design. It is anticipated that the new model would resemble the most recent S-Class, complete with wraparound LED taillights and more sharp LED headlamps.

Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class below.