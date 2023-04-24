New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class Global Debut on 25 April: Features, Specs & Price

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the most awaited New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class globally on Tuesday, 25 April 2023. In India and around the world, the E-Class continues to be one of the brand's best-selling vehicles. It is believed that the updated model will offer minor improvements over the its predecessor.
An expanded profile shot of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class reveals modifications to the headlamps and tail lights while still maintaining the vehicle's exquisite design. It is anticipated that the new model would resemble the most recent S-Class, complete with wraparound LED taillights and more sharp LED headlamps.
Let us read about the launch date, features, specifications, and price of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class below.
Next-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Features, Specs, and More
An entirely new design almost similar to S class.
MBUX Superscreen as an optional extra.
Notchback-style design with roofline more sloping towards the rear.
Updated new grille along with the redesigned headlights along with integrated LED DRLs.
Interior design and the cockpit may be arrive with major changes.
A centralized 12.9-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system.
The vehicle may arrive with three powertrain variants including petrol, petrol-hybrid, and diesel.
An optional driver-facing camera that can be used for applications like TikTok, Zoom, and more.
Artificial intelligence features to gauge the needs of the driver. For example, automatically warming the seat when the temperature is low.
The exact features will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow. Check this space regularly for the latest updates of Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
