AutoQ: Carmakers Join COVID-19 Fight, Bike Sales Report and More
AutoQ is our weekly round-up of stories from the automotive industry.
1. What India’s Automakers Are Doing to Help Fight COVID-19
The automotive industry in India is giving back to society. Most of the top automakers in India have already extended warranties and benefits to their customers, but now they are voluntarily joining the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
From designing and building ventilators to providing monetary and humanitarian support, here's a look at what all the top automakers in the country are doing.
2. Two-Wheeler Sales Drop In March 2020 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak
The automobile industry is in a dire situation now as all the manufacturers have shut shop due to the coronavirus outbreak. Things couldn’t get worse as the majority of the two-wheeler manufacturers in India have suffered a major drop in sales for the month of March.
Brands like Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki, and TVS Motors have seen a drastic fall in their year-on-year sales figures for March 2020. Except for Honda, which saw an increase of 5 percent.
3. 2020 Honda City Scores 5-Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Ratings
The 2020 Honda City was set to be launched in India in the last week of March 2020, but the launch has been postponed owing to the lockdown in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new Honda City was tested by ASEAN NCAP, a testing agency for South-East Asia, at its facilities in Malaysia. The Honda City scored a total of 86.54 points out of a possible 100 point score, getting a 5-star safety rating for overall protection.
4. 10-Day BS-IV Deadline Extension Won’t Help Auto Industry: Report
The 10-day extension of the BS-VI deadline granted by the Supreme Court due to the lockdown is unlikely to do "any good" to the automobile industry amid the coronavirus outbreak, a CARE Ratings report said.
The existing emission norms or Bharat Stage BS-IV were to be replaced by new BS-VI regulations from 1 April. However, the apex court on 27 March relaxed the 31 March deadline and allowed the sale of the unsold stock of BS-IV vehicles for 10 days after the expiry of the lockdown period, except in Delhi and the NCR.
