Two-Wheeler Sales Drop In March 2020 Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

The automobile industry is in a dire situation now as all the manufacturers have shut shop due to the coronavirus outbreak. Things couldn’t get worse as the majority of the two-wheeler manufacturers in India have suffered a major drop in sales for the month of March.

Brands like Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki, and TVS Motors have seen a drastic fall in their year-on-year sales figures for March 2020. Except for Honda, which saw an increase of 5 percent.

The Indian government had announced a national lockdown amid which all the automobile manufacturers had to stop production and distribution to stop the spread of the virus. Two-wheeler showrooms and service centres across the country have also been asked to cease operations.

Considering the above, the drop in sales isn’t a surprise.