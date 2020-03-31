2020 Honda City Scores 5-Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Ratings
The 2020 Honda City was set to be launched in India in the last week of March 2020, but the launch has been postponed owing to the lockdown in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The new Honda City was tested by ASEAN NCAP, a testing agency for South-East Asia, at its facilities in Malaysia. The Honda City scored a total of 86.54 points out of a possible 100 point score, getting a 5-star safety rating for overall protection.
For each assessed category from this accumulated score, the City received 44.83 points for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, 22.82 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 18.89 points for Safety Assist Technologies (SATs).
The Honda City has consistently scored 5 stars since 2012 when ASEAN NCAP ratings started. During the Phase I of ASEAN NCAP assessment in 2012, the Honda City was awarded a 5-Star rating for AOP with a score of 15.44 over 16.00 points and 81 percent compliance for the COP category. ASEAN NCAP again assessed the model in 2014 in which it received two ratings (4- and 5-Star) for AOP with a score of 15.80 points over 16.00 and 4-Star for COP category with 83 percent compliance.
The new 2020 Honda City comes standard with four airbags, seat-belt reminders for both front seats and electronic stability control on all variants. It will be launched in India as well as other South-East Asian countries soon.
Some of the features that the India-spec Honda City get are parking sensors, reverse camera, blind-spot camera and a sun-roof on the top-end variant.
The Honda City will launch in India with a BS-6 compliant 1.5 litre petrol engine that has a 5-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. It will also get a diesel variant with Honda's 1.5 litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual transmission or CVT automatic transmission, similar to that offered in the Honda Amaze.
