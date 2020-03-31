2020 Honda City Scores 5-Stars in ASEAN NCAP Crash Test Ratings

The 2020 Honda City was set to be launched in India in the last week of March 2020, but the launch has been postponed owing to the lockdown in the country because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Honda City was tested by ASEAN NCAP, a testing agency for South-East Asia, at its facilities in Malaysia. The Honda City scored a total of 86.54 points out of a possible 100 point score, getting a 5-star safety rating for overall protection.

For each assessed category from this accumulated score, the City received 44.83 points for the Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) category, 22.82 points for Child Occupant Protection (COP) and 18.89 points for Safety Assist Technologies (SATs).