Audi Q6 e-tron Global Debut Today, 18 March: Expected Specs, Design, and Details

After multiple previews and teasers, Audi has officially confirmed the launch date of the brand-new Audi Q6 e-tron. According to the latest official details announced online, the Audi Q6 e-tron global debut is scheduled to take place today, Monday, 18 March 2024. One should note that the introduction of the Q6 e-tron will increase the brand’s EV portfolio in international markets and offer a long-awaited electric alternative to the Q5 SUV. Interested buyers are requested to stay alert during the launch.

The exact specifications and price range of the Audi Q6 e-tron is not announced yet. Buyers will get to know the exact features and design of the electric vehicle on Monday. The brand-new Q6 e-tron is claimed to receive a 600 km range. Interested people can go through the details stated here before the launch takes place today.