Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 Launched in India: Specifications, Design, and Price

On the occasion of the New Year, Kawasaki has officially launched the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 in India. According to the official details, the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R is launched at Rs 11,09,000 (ex-showroom). Interested buyers in the country are advised to take note of the latest details if they want to purchase the model. One should note that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has already been launched in the country and it is important to go through the latest announcements.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 is available in two colours, which include Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Grey. Interested buyers should note that the deliveries of the brand-new model will start by the end of this month. It is also important to note that the brand flaunted the Ninja ZX-4R at the 2023 India Bike Week (IBW).
Here are all the important details you must note about the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024, which was launched in India recently. Read till the end to know the specifications and design of the model.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024: Specs and Design
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 flaunts new fascia, split LED headlamps, reworked windshield, and 3D interwoven bodywork. There are new winglets to improve stability while driving at high speeds.
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is powered by an updated 636cc, inline four-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC engine generating 124PS at 13,000rpm and 69Nm of torque at 10,800rpm. The motor is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, featuring a bi-directional quick shifter.
The super-bike is equipped with an assist-and-slipper clutch. It also has LED indicators, Showa SFF-BP upside-down front forks, and a rear mono shock. The model has traction control with three modes, Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock brake system, and power modes.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R also has a 4.3-inch display and smartphone connectivity via the Ridology app. The model is equipped with dual 310mm front discs with dual radial-mounted four-piston monoblock calliper, a 220mm single rear disc, and 17-inch wheels.
2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Rivals and Price in India
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R competes with the Honda CBR650R, Aprilia RS 660, and the upcoming Yamaha YZF-R7.
The launch price of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 is Rs 11,09,000 (ex-showroom). To know more about the price and availability, you have to check the announcements online.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)