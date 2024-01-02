Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 Launched in India: Specifications, Design, and Price

On the occasion of the New Year, Kawasaki has officially launched the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 in India. According to the official details, the 2024 Ninja ZX-6R is launched at Rs 11,09,000 (ex-showroom). Interested buyers in the country are advised to take note of the latest details if they want to purchase the model. One should note that the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has already been launched in the country and it is important to go through the latest announcements.

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R 2024 is available in two colours, which include Lime Green and Metallic Graphite Grey. Interested buyers should note that the deliveries of the brand-new model will start by the end of this month. It is also important to note that the brand flaunted the Ninja ZX-4R at the 2023 India Bike Week (IBW).