Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 Launch in India Today, 15 December: Expected Price & Specs

In a move to amp up the Indian two-wheeler market, Yamaha is gearing up to reveal the upcoming motorcycles, which include the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03. One should note that the motorcycles will make their debut in India today, Friday, 15 December 2023. All interested buyers and motorcycle enthusiasts are patiently waiting for the launch of the models. It is important to go through the latest announcements about the models if you want to purchase them.
The Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03 will make their debut soon so interested buyers should be alert. One should note the rumoured specifications and price range of the motorcycles in India. The exact features, design, and other details will be announced by Yamaha during the launch event on Friday. Interested people should stay alert to know the exact updates.
Here are the rumoured specifications, features, and price ranges of the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03. The launch date was introduced earlier by the company for interested buyers across the country.
Yamaha YZF-R3 and Yamaha MT-03: Expected Specifications
According to the details revealed by multiple reports, the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03 are likely to share the same 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. The engine is rumoured to produce around 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed gearbox complemented by a slipper clutch.
It is important to note that the Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to be equipped with LED lighting. The Yamaha MT-03 will be equipped with projector headlamps. Both bikes are likely to launch with LCD screens without Bluetooth connectivity.
To maintain safety, dual-channel ABS is likely to be the standard on both the brand-new models.
The suspension setup is expected to include USD forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear to ensure a comfortable ride accompanied by 17-inch wheels.
Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03: Expected Prices in India
Yamaha has not revealed any prices for the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the official announcements to know the price ranges.
Certain rumours state that the Yamaha MT-03 could be priced at Rs 3.8 lakh, approximately. The Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to be available at Rs 4.2 lakh, both ex-showroom. These are the expected prices so buyers must wait for the announcements.
