Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 Launch in India Today, 15 December: Expected Price & Specs

Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 India launch on 15 December 2023: Know the rumoured specifications of the motorcycles.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Car and Bike
2 min read
Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 Launch in India Today, 15 December: Expected Price & Specs
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a move to amp up the Indian two-wheeler market, Yamaha is gearing up to reveal the upcoming motorcycles, which include the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03. One should note that the motorcycles will make their debut in India today, Friday, 15 December 2023. All interested buyers and motorcycle enthusiasts are patiently waiting for the launch of the models. It is important to go through the latest announcements about the models if you want to purchase them.

The Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03 will make their debut soon so interested buyers should be alert. One should note the rumoured specifications and price range of the motorcycles in India. The exact features, design, and other details will be announced by Yamaha during the launch event on Friday. Interested people should stay alert to know the exact updates.

Also Read

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift India Launch on 14 December: Design, Specs, and Details

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift India Launch on 14 December: Design, Specs, and Details
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here are the rumoured specifications, features, and price ranges of the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03. The launch date was introduced earlier by the company for interested buyers across the country.

Yamaha YZF-R3 and Yamaha MT-03: Expected Specifications

According to the details revealed by multiple reports, the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03 are likely to share the same 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine. The engine is rumoured to produce around 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque, coupled with a six-speed gearbox complemented by a slipper clutch.

It is important to note that the Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to be equipped with LED lighting. The Yamaha MT-03 will be equipped with projector headlamps. Both bikes are likely to launch with LCD screens without Bluetooth connectivity.

To maintain safety, dual-channel ABS is likely to be the standard on both the brand-new models.

Also Read

Hyundai Exter SUV Launched in India Today: Price, Specifications, & Design Here

Hyundai Exter SUV Launched in India Today: Price, Specifications, & Design Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The suspension setup is expected to include USD forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at the rear to ensure a comfortable ride accompanied by 17-inch wheels.

Yamaha YZF-R3 and MT-03: Expected Prices in India

Yamaha has not revealed any prices for the Yamaha YZF-R3 and the Yamaha MT-03. Interested buyers should keep an eye on the official announcements to know the price ranges.

Certain rumours state that the Yamaha MT-03 could be priced at Rs 3.8 lakh, approximately. The Yamaha YZF-R3 is expected to be available at Rs 4.2 lakh, both ex-showroom. These are the expected prices so buyers must wait for the announcements.
Also Read

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Will Be Launched Today: Here's What To Expect

Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV Will Be Launched Today: Here's What To Expect

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and car-and-bike

Topics:  Yamaha 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×