BSNL Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers

BSNL Rs. 184 Prepaid recharge plan

This BSNL prepaid recharge plan prcied at Rs 184 offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity period of 28 days.

Alongside this, BSNL also offers free access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT) and the Lystn Podcast service throughout the 28 day validity period.