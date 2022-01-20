BSNL Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans and Offers
Check best BSNL prepaid recharge plans and offers for 2022.
BSNL, the State-run telecom operator of India has recently launched some outstanding prepaid plans that has been attracting customers. Hence, read more to know full details of BSNL's prepaid plans as well as its latest plans of 2022.
List of BSNL prepaid recharge plans 2022
|BSNL Recharge Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|Plans Name
|Rs.198
|2GB/DAY
|50 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.1,498
|2GB/DAY
|365 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.13
|2GB Data
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.94
|3GB Data
|75 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.48
|5GB Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.98
|2GB/DAY
|22 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.198
|2GB/DAY
|50 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.68
|1.5GB/DAY
|14 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.16
|2GB Data
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.98
|Unlimited Data
|22 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.75
|2GB Data
|50 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB Data
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.398
|Unlimited Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.98
|2GB/DAY
|22 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.251
|70GB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB Data
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.701
|5GB Data
|90 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.73
|200MB Data
|21 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.139
|4GB Data
|25 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.151
|40GB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.447
|100GB Data
|60 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB Data
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.73
|200MB Data
|21 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.97
|2GB/DAY
|18 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.241
|2.7GB Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.29
|500MB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.56
|10GB
|10 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.19
|2GB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.447
|50GB
|60 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.19
|2GB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.31
|150MB
|3 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.447
|100GB
|60 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.16
|2GB
|1 Day
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.27
|150MB
|3 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.33
|200MB
|5 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.241
|2.5GB/DAY Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.68
|500MB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.199
|500MB Data
|30 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.1,498
|91GB Data
|365 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.398
|1GB Data
|28 Days
|Data Vouchers
|Rs.10
|7.47 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.50
|39.37 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.100
|81.75 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.220
|220 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.20
|14.95 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.300
|251.24 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.500
|420.73 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.30
|22.42 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.40
|30.90 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.60
|47.85 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.70
|56.32 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.80
|64.80 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.90
|73.27 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.110
|90.22 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.120
|98.69 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.150
|124.12 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.200
|166.49 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.550
|550 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,000
|844.46 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,100
|1,100 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.2,000
|2,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.3,000
|3,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.5,000
|4,234.29 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.6,000
|5,081.75 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.200
|164.49 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.500
|500 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,000
|1,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.5,000
|5,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.6,000
|6,000 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.300
|251.23 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.1,000
|844.45 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.6,000
|5,084.75 Talktime
|NA
|TOPUP
|Rs.18
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.23
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.27
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.41
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.57
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.19
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.22
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.27
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.41
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.16
|Talktime - NA
|18 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.24
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.18
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.23
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.16
|Talktime - NA
|18 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.65
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.43
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
|Rs.25
|Talktime - NA
|30 Days
|ISD Pack
BSNL Low cost data plans
BSNL has introduced three low cost data plans that offer data for less than Rs 20. These plans include up to 2GB of data, with a 1 day validity that can be used by customers for emergency purposes. However, users must note that the internet speed of these plans is 3G and they are not available for all circles.
BSNL Rs 13 Data Voucher
This prepaid data plan is priced only at Rs 13. What's even better is that this plan gives users high-speed internet, offering a total of 2GB data for a validity period of 1 day. However, users must note that this plan does not provide any other additional benefits aside from those mentioned.
Also Check: Vi Recharge Plans 2022, Airtel Recharge Plans 2022 and Jio Recharge Plans 2022
BSNL Rs 16 Data Voucher
This is another cost effective prepaid plan by BSNL retailing only at Rs 16. It offers a total of 2GB data with a validity period of 1 day. However, users must note that it doesn’t offer any other benefits such as SMS or Voice calls and is available only in select circles.
BSNL Rs 19 Data Voucher
This recharge plan costing only Rs 19 offers users 2GB of high speed 3G data with a validity period of 1 day. However, this too does not have any additional benefits such as SMS or Voice calling. Customers must note that this is available only in certain circles.
BSNL Rs. 184 Prepaid recharge plan
This BSNL prepaid recharge plan prcied at Rs 184 offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity period of 28 days.
Alongside this, BSNL also offers free access to personalised ring back tones (PRBT) and the Lystn Podcast service throughout the 28 day validity period.
BSNL Rs 185 Prepaid Recharge Plan
This BSNL prepaid recharge plan prcied at Rs 185 offers users unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity period of 28 days.
Alongside this, users will also get free access to PRBT and the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service for 28 days.
BSNL Rs 186 Prepaid Recharge Plan
Similar to the Rs 184 and Rs 185 pre paid plans, the Rs. 186 BSNL prepaid recharge plan offers users unlimited voice calling, 1GB high-speed data per day, and 100 SMS messages for a validity of 28 days.
Alongside this, the plan also offers customers free access to PRBT for 28 days as well as free access to the Hardy Games service by One 97 Communication throughout the validity period.
BSNL Rs 347 Prepaid Recharge Plan
This BSNL plan priced at Rs 347 offers unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS messages, and 2GB high-speed data per day for a validity period of 56 days. In addition to this, it also gives users free access to the Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming service with the same 56 day validity period.
So if you are someone who runs out of daily data limits on their prepaid sim or who forgets to recharge your phone, these cost effective BSNL plans are ideal for you.
