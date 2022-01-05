Jio Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Plans

Jio Rs 129 Recharge Plan

The Jio Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan is another affordable recharge plan that promises customers 2GB data with a validity of 28 days.

Besides this, users also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1,000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers.

In addition, 300 SMS and free access to all Jio apps is also at the customer's disposal.