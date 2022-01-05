Jio Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Plans
Check the complete list of Jio prepaid recharge plans, offers, and how to update your Jio plan online.
Reliance Jio is one of the most popular telecom operators in India known for its cost-effective recharge plans. Please check below to know full details on all of its latest plans for the year 2022.
List of Jio Prepaid Plans 2022
|Jio Prepaid Plans Price
|Benefits
|Validity
|Rs.395
|Unlimited Onnet Voice with 6GB Data for 84 Days Pack
|84 Days
|Rs.91
|Unlimited Calling with 0.1GB/Day Data for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.186
|Unlimited Calling with 1GB/day Data for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.222
|Unlimited Calling with 2GB/day Data for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.666
|1.5GB/day Data for 84 Days Pack
|84 Days
|Rs.239
|1.5GB/day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.155
|Unlimited Onnet Voice with 2GB Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.15
|Unlimited 1GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
|Active Plan
|Rs.181
|Unlimited 30GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs
|30 Days
|Rs.1,559
|Unlimited Onnet Voice with 24GB Data for 336 Days Pack
|336 Days
|Rs.719
|2GB/day Data for 84 Days Pack
|84 Days
|Rs.899
|Unlimited Calling with 2GB/28 days Data for 336 Days
|336 Days
|Rs.2,545
|1.5GB/day Data for 336 Days Pack
|336 Days
|Rs.209
|1GB/day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.119
|1.5GB/day Data for 14 Days Pack
|14 Days
|Rs.75
|Unlimited Calling with 0.1GB/Day Data for 23 Days
|23 Days
|Rs.25
|Unlimited 2GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
|Active Plan
|Rs.10
|Rs.7.47 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
|UNLIMITED
|Rs.61
|Unlimited 6GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
|Active Plan
|Rs.152
|Unlimited Calling with 0.5GB/day Data for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.479
|1.5GB/day Data for 56 Days Pack
|56 Days
|Rs.1,199
|3GB/day Data for 84 Days Pack
|84 Days
|Rs.501
|Rs.424.58 ISD Talktime for 28 Days Global ISD Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.2,879
|2GB/day Data for 365 Days Pack
|365 Days
|Rs.149
|1GB/day Data for 20 Days Pack
|20 Days
|Rs.299
|2GB/day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.301
|Unlimited 50GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs
|30 Days
|Rs.100
|Rs.81.75 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
|UNLIMITED
|Rs.50
|Rs.39.37 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
|UNLIMITED
|Rs.20
|Rs.14.95 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
|UNLIMITED
|Rs.179
|1GB/day Data for 24 Days Pack
|24 Days
|Rs.419
|3GB/day Data for 28 Days Pack
|28 Days
|Rs.3,119
|Cricket Plans (With Disneyand Hotstar Mobile Subscription)
|365 Days
|Rs.199
|1.5GB/day Data for 23 Days Pack
|23 Days
|Rs.4,199
|3GB/day Data for 365 Days Pack
|365 Days
|Rs.121
|Unlimited 12GB for Existing Validity 4G Data Voucher Pack
|Active Plan
|Rs.241
|Unlimited 40GB for 30 Days Work From Home Data Packs
|30 Days
|Rs.1,101
|Rs.933.05 IR usage for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.1,201
|Rs.1,017.80 IR usage for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.5,751
|Free Incoming and Outgoing Voice Calls, Data & SMS for 30 Days
|30 Days
|Rs.1,000
|Rs.844.46 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
|UNLIMITED
|Rs.399
|JioSaavn Pro Plans for 365 Days
|365 Days
|Rs.533
|2GB/day Data for 56 Days Pack
|56 Days
|Rs.249
|2GB/day Data for 23 Days Pack
|23 Days
|Rs.1,066
|2GB/day, Cricket Plans (With Disneyand Hotstar Mobile Subscription)
|84 Days
|Rs.799
|2GB/day, Cricket Plans (With Disneyand Hotstar Mobile Subscription)
|56 Days
|Rs.601
|3GB/day, Cricket Plans (With Disneyand Hotstar Mobile Subscription)
|28 Days
|Rs.659
|1.5GB/day, Cricket Pack (With Disneyand Hotstar Mobile subscription)
|56 Days
|Rs.296
|25GB, No Daily Limit
|30 Days
|Rs.125
|Unlimited Calling with 0.5GB/day Data for 23 Days
|23 Days
|Rs.1,102
|Rs.933.90 IR usage for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.1,202
|Rs.1,018.64 IR usage for 28 Days
|28 Days
|Rs.575
|250MB, Free Incoming and Outgoing Voice Calls, Data & SMS for 1 Day
|1 Day
|Rs.2,875
|250MB/DAY, Free Incoming and Outgoing Voice Calls, Data & SMS for 7 Days
|7 Days
|Rs.499
|250MB data, 100 mins and 100 SMS for 1 Day In-Flight Connectivity Packs
|1 Day
|Rs.699
|500MB data, 100 mins and 100 SMS for 1 Day In-Flight Connectivity Packs
|1 Day
|Rs.999
|1GB data, 100 mins and 100 SMS for 1 Day In-Flight Connectivity Packs
|1 Day
|Rs.500
|Rs.420.73 Talktime Top-Up Voucher
|UNLIMITED
|Rs.699
|5GB/day Data for 28 Days Monthly
|28 Days
|Rs.2,099
|5GB/day Data for 84 and 14 Days Quarterly
|84 + 14 Days
|Rs.4,199
|5GB/day Data for 168 and 28 Days Half Yearly
|168 + 28 Days
|Rs.99
|JioSaavn Pro Plans for 30 Days
|30 Days
Jio Cheapest plan 2022: Rs 98 Recharge only
Jio subscribers can opt for the Rs 98 Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan that provides 2GB data and a validity of 28 days.
Also, similar to every other Jio prepaid plan, this plan also gives customers the facility of unlimited calling, Jio to Jio and IUC 6 paise/min to non-Jio subscribers.
In addition, 300 SMS and free access to Jio apps is also at the customer's disposal.
Jio Rs 129 Recharge Plan
The Jio Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan is another affordable recharge plan that promises customers 2GB data with a validity of 28 days.
Besides this, users also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1,000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers.
In addition, 300 SMS and free access to all Jio apps is also at the customer's disposal.
Jio Rs 149 Recharge Plan
The Jio Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan gives customers 1GB data per day with a validity of 24 days.
Alongside this, users also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 300 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers, 100 SMS, and free access to all Jio apps.
Customers must note that this Jio plan also includes unlimited Jio to Jio voice calls as well as a fair usage policy (FUP) of 300 minutes for calls made outside the Jio network. These calls shall be charged at Rs 0.06 per minute once the FUP limit is exhausted.
Jio Rs 249 Recharge Plan
This plan by Jio comes with a validity of 28 days wherein users get 100 SMS per day with 2GB data daily.
Alongside this, users are also given 1,000 FUP minutes to make calls on other networks, while the unlimited calling on Jio to Jio network stands free.
Besides all this, in this recharge plan, users will also get a subscription of Jio’s premium app for free.
Jio Rs 329 Recharge Plan
Users get 100 SMS with 3GB data daily in this plan along with a validity period of 28 days.
Additionally, users are also given 1,000 FUP minutes to make calls on other networks, while unlimited calling on Jio to Jio network is free.
Apart from this, users will also get a subscription of Jio’s premium app for free in this pack.
Jio Rs 349 Recharge Plan
Users will get 100 SMS with 3GB data daily in this plan with a validity period of 28 days.
In addition, users will also be given 1,000 FUP minutes to make calls on other networks, although consumers will be able to make unlimited calling on Jio-to-Jio network.
Also, users will get a subscription of Jio’s premium app for free in this pack.
Jio Rs 399 Recharge plan
This recharge plan gives users 1.5 GB data daily with a validity period of 28 days. In addition to this, users also gain unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 2,000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers, 100 SMS per day and free access to all Jio apps.
Jio Rs 444 Recharge Plan
Users gain 100 SMS with 2GB data per day in this plan along with validity period of 56 days.
Alongside this, users are given 1,000 FUP minutes to make calls on other networks, although consumers are enabled to make unlimited calling on Jio to Jio network.
Apart from this, users also get subscription of Jio’s premium app for free in this pack.
Jio Rs 555 Recharge Plan
This plan offers 3000 FUP minutes for calling while Jio to Jio calling is completely free.
It also gives 1.5 GB of data and 100 messages per day to users for a valdiity of 84 days.
Additionally, it includes complimentary access to all Jio apps.
Customers will be happy to know that in total, this pack offers 126 GB of data to its customers.
Jio Rs 599 Recharge Plan ( Jio 2GB/Day Pack 84 Days)
This prepaid plan gives users 2GB data per day for 84 days with a total data spread of 168 GB.
This plan also allows users unlimited talk time for Jio to Jio network. As for off net or calls from Jio to some other network, this plan gives unlimited talk time with an FUP limit of 3,000 minutes.
This plan also gives 100 free SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.
Jio Rs 1,299 Recharge Plan
This is a long-term pack by jio for its customers priced at Rs 1,299 only.
It gives users 24 GB data with a validity of 365 days.
In addition to this, users also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 12,000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers, with 100 SMS per day and free access to all Jio apps
Rs 2,399 Recharge Plan
This is one of the most affordable long-term packs by Jio. Priced at Rs 2,399, this prepaid recharge plan gives users 730 GB data with a validity of 365 days. On top of this, users also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1,2000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers, 100 SMS per day, and free access to all Jio apps.
Jio Rs 2,599 Recharge Plan
This is another long-term pack by Jio priced at Rs 2,599. Under this, users get 740 GB data with a validity of 365 days and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free.
Also, customers get unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 12,000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers, 100 SMS per day, and free access to all Jio apps.
Rs 2,121 Jio Recharge Plan
This long-term pack by Jio priced at Rs 2,121 gives users 1.5 GB data per day with a validity of 365 days. Apart from this, users also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 12,000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers, 100 SMS per day, and free access to all Jio apps.
Rs 4,999 Recharge Plan
This is yet another long-term pack by Jio priced at Rs 4,999. This plan gives users 350 GB data with a validity of 365 days.
Besides this, customers also get unlimited Jio to Jio calling, 12,000 minutes free to non-Jio subscribers, 100 SMS per day, and free access to all Jio apps.
Therefore, we are sure you will find one of these plans a perfect for you. So lets head over to how to recharge your Jio plan online.
How to Recharge Jio Plan Online?
Customers can make a mobile recharge for their Jio prepaid number online using Paytm.com or Paytm mobile app.
This allows users to browse through all the Jio plans mentioned to you above before making a recharge and also offers you a variety of payment options to choose from. Users can opt to pay by their credit card, debit card or by the Paytm wallet itself.
