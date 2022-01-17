ADVERTISEMENT

Vi Recharge Plans 2022: List of Prepaid Recharge Plans

Check details of Vodafone's prepaid recharge plans and offers for 2022.

ujjwala lakhanpal
Published
Tech and Auto
2 min read
Vodafone 2022 list of prepaid recharge plans
i

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is one of the largest telecom operators in India, offering a host of prepaid plans for its customers. In fact, its plan with 2 GB daily data limit is one of the most popular plans that customers are choosing in 2022.

So without further ado, let's dive straight in to the various prepaid plans offered by Vi.

List of Vodafone Idea (Vi) Prepaid Plans 2022

PriceDataValidity
Rs.9999 Talktime with 200MB Data Combo Pack28 Days
Rs.299Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data28 Days
Rs.179Unlimited Talktime and 2GB Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.459Unlimited Talktime and 6GB Data for 84 Days Pack84 Days
Rs.479Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 56 Days Pack56 Days
Rs.719Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 84 Days Pack84 Days
Rs.583GB Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.11812GB Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.155Unlimited Talktime and 1GB Data for 24 Days Pack24 Days
Rs.191GB Data for 24 Hours Pack24 Hours
Rs.49?38 Talktime with 100MB Data Combo Pack10 Days
Rs.10?7.47 Talktime PackNA
Rs.699Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 56 Days Pack56 Days
Rs.79?64 Talktime with 200MB Data Combo Pack21 Days
Rs.149Unlimited Talktime and 1GB Data for 21 Days Pack21 Days
Rs.239Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/Day Data for 24 Days Pack24 Days
Rs.418100GB Data for 56 Days Pack56 Days
Rs.100?81.75 Talktime PackNA
Rs.22?22 ISD Pack for 28 Days28 Days
Rs.50?39.37 Talktime PackNA
Rs.599Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 70 Days Pack70 Days
Rs.1,799Unlimited Talktime and 24GB Data for 365 Days Pack365 Days
Rs.29850GB Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.989GB Data for 21 Days Pack21 Days
Rs.18?18 ISD Pack for 1 Hour1 Hour
Rs.475Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.129Unlimited Talktime and 200MB Data for 18 Days Pack18 Days
Rs.11?11 ISD Pack for 7 Days7 Days
Rs.34?34 ISD Pack for 56 Days56 Days
Rs.31?31 ISD Pack for 28 Days28 Days
Rs.18?ISD Pack Talktime Pack28 Days
Rs.500?423.75 Talktime PackNA
Rs.20?14.95 Talktime PackNA
Rs.539Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data for 56 Days Pack56 Days
Rs.839Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data for 84 Days Pack84 Days
Rs.249Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 21 Days Pack21 Days
Rs.399Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 42 Days Pack42 Days
Rs.12810 Local Onnet Night Minutes for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.601Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.901Unlimited Talktime and 3GB/Day Data for 70 Days Pack70 Days
Rs.3,099Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 365 Days Pack365 Days
ISD
Rs.18?18 ISD Pack for 0 Days
Rs.27?27 ISD Pack for 28 Days28 Days
Rs.66?66 ISD Pack for 28 Days28 Days
Talktime
Rs.500?423.73 Talktime PackNA
Rs.1,000?847.46 Talktime PackNA
Rs.30?22.42 Talktime PackNA
Rs.5,000?4237.29 Talktime PackNA
Unlimited
Rs.269Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.666Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 77 Days Pack77 Days
Rs.359Unlimited Talktime and 2GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.2,899Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 365 Days Pack365 Days
Rs.409Unlimited Talktime and 2.5GB/Day Data for 28 Days Pack28 Days
Rs.1,449Unlimited Talktime and 1.5GB/Day Data for 180 Days Pack180 Days
Rs.327Unlimited Talktime and 25GB Data for 30 Days Pack30 Days
Rs.537Unlimited Talktime and 50GB Data for 60 Days Pack60 Days
Rs.329Unlimited Talktime and 4GB Data for 56 Days Pack56 Days
Rs.199Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/day Data for 18 Days Pack18 Days
Rs.219Unlimited Talktime and 1GB/Day Data for 21 Days Pack21 Days
Rs 179 Pre Paid Plan

The Rs 179 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 28 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.

Rs 359 Pre Paid Plan

The Rs 359 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 28 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.

Rs 539 Pre Paid Plan

The Rs 539 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 56 days validity period.In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.

Rs 839 Pre Paid Plan

The Rs 839 plan offers 2GB of daily data with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 84 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV. However, customers must note that Vi does not offer any annual plans with this 2GB daily data plan.

Rs 1799 Annual plan

The Rs 1799 annual plan will offer customers 24 GB of total monthly data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 365 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV.

Rs 2899 Pre Paid plan

The Rs 1799 annual plan will offer customers 1.5 GB of daily data, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 365 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get free access to Vi's own streaming services such as Vi Movies and TV.

Rs. 3,099 Pre Paid Plan

The Rs 3099 plan offers 1.5 GB of daily, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, with a 365 days validity period. In addition to this, customers will also get access to a yearly Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription.

