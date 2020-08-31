BSNL Postpaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of All Packs, Offers, FAQs

State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities, bundled with popular third-party subscriptions.

BSNL has been making losses, and with the MTNL merger, the government has invested Rs 29,937 crore for revival of the two state-owned telecom companies.

As part of the revival plan the government has planned to raise Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds and monetise assets worth Rs 38,000 crore in the next four years. Additionally, voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) will be offered to the employees of these companies to cut cost.