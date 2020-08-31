BSNL Postpaid Recharge Plans 2020: List of All Packs, Offers, FAQs
Complete list of all BSNL postpaid plans, offers, combos and common FAQs regarding the state-owned telco.
State-owned telecom Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is one of India’s largest telecom service providers. Ever since the merger between BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), the teleco has been rolling out prepaid plans with different validities, bundled with popular third-party subscriptions.
BSNL has been making losses, and with the MTNL merger, the government has invested Rs 29,937 crore for revival of the two state-owned telecom companies.
As part of the revival plan the government has planned to raise Rs 15,000 crore sovereign bonds and monetise assets worth Rs 38,000 crore in the next four years. Additionally, voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) will be offered to the employees of these companies to cut cost.
Traditionally, most BSNL customers are prepaid and broadband based subscribers. The telco recently offered its customers with “unlimited” voice calling and SMS benefits on the MTNL network. The new move is applicable on the BSNL prepaid plans starting from Rs 97. It is also aligning with the ongoing merger between BSNL and MTNL that was announced in October 2019.
List of BSNL Postpaid Plans- 31 August 2020
BSNL offers the following postpaid plans-Rs 99, Rs 149, Rs 225, Rs 399, rs 525, Rs 799, Rs 1,124
BSNL Postpaid Plan Common FAQs
What is the meaning of freebies?
Freebies are the allowed call/data services offered free of cost at a certain volume per day or upto validity period for usage in prepaid or postpaid services.
Can I select new mobile number as per my choice for the above subscription?
Yes, you can choose the SIM numbers online as per your choice and activate them by approaching CSC or Retailer by subscribing to any above prepaid recharge plans.
Is every BSNL recharge plan in the list is available in every state?
Yes, all the plans in the list are available in all states, and in addition to that some circle specific recharge are also launched.
Why some of the plans of BSNL recharge plan list are not available with Google Pay or other UPI?
All corporate plans mentioned in the above list of prepaid plans are available in all modes, but some circle specific are not available in some UPIs.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.