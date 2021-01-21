Apple Could Bring Fingerprint Sensor to iPhone 13: Report
Touch ID feature would coexist with Face ID as opposed to being a replacement for it.
The tech giant Apple could include an in-screen fingerprint sensor aka TouchID in its iPhone 13 model, reported Bloomberg.
The report suggests that the Touch ID feature would coexist with Face ID as opposed to being a replacement for it.
According to Bloomberg, Apple won’t remove its facial recognition scanner as it’s still useful for augmented reality and other camera features.
This report has also been confirmed by tipster Jon Prosser when he replied to a user stating that TouchID might be coming back to iPhone this year. Since there are no other models of iPhone to be launched this year, it is obvious that the tipster was referring to the upcoming iPhone 13.
The Silicon valley giant Apple is also considering eliminating the charging port and will be introducing wireless charging exclusively for iPhone 13 models. The report further relays that iPhone 13 will include a more capable ultra-wide camera lens. However, no confirmation has been received from Apple yet.
