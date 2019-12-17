How Wi-Fi Calling Service Benefits Consumers

As of now, Airtel consumers in Delhi NCR will be able to enjoy this service, but it’s not long before Wi-Fi calling is rolled out across India. Another key feature of Airtel Wi-Fi calling is faster call set-up time which is even better than VoLTE. Many a time, due to network problems, it takes time for the call to connect. However, Wi-Fi calling solves this problem as well. Your calls will connect faster than before.

As a consumer, all you need to do is get a smartphone that is compatible with Airtel’s new service.Currently the following brands support Wi-Fi calling: