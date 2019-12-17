How Wi-Fi Calling Service Benefits Consumers
With Wi-Fi calling, you can now enjoy HD voice calls from wherever you are.
With Wi-Fi calling, you can now enjoy HD voice calls from wherever you are.(Photo: iStock)

How Wi-Fi Calling Service Benefits Consumers




On Dec 9, Airtel launched its Wi-Fi calling services in Delhi NCR. These services will gradually be introduced across India. With this, Airtel becomes the first telco in India to offer Wi-Fi calling. Now this spells good news for consumers because what Wi-Fi calling essentially does is carry your calls over a Wi-Fi network. As a result, you will now be able to enjoy HD voice calls from wherever you are.

Airtel has been constantly working towards improving consumer experience. The decision to launch Wi-Fi calling is in keeping with the telco’s customer-centric approach.

Poor network connectivity when indoors or in closed spaces is something that’s a major pain point for a lot of people. This is where Wi-Fi calling might prove to be a breakthrough technology. Whether you’re at home, in office or any other closed space, with Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling, you will now get amazing signal indoors that will enhance the quality of all your voice calls. You wouldn’t have to rush towards the window or step outside while attending a call. The best part about this is that you don’t even have to pay extra or need any additional app to avail of Airtel Wi-Fi calling. All you need is a Wi-Fi calling-enabled smartphone, access to a high-speed Wi-Fi connection and you’re sorted.

As of now, Airtel consumers in Delhi NCR will be able to enjoy this service, but it’s not long before Wi-Fi calling is rolled out across India. Another key feature of Airtel Wi-Fi calling is faster call set-up time which is even better than VoLTE. Many a time, due to network problems, it takes time for the call to connect. However, Wi-Fi calling solves this problem as well. Your calls will connect faster than before.

As a consumer, all you need to do is get a smartphone that is compatible with Airtel’s new service.Currently the following brands support Wi-Fi calling:

  • Samsung: Samsung Galaxy J6, Samsung Galaxy On 6, Samsung Galaxy M30s, Samsung Galaxy A10s
  • Apple: iPhone XR, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro
  • OnePlus: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro
  • Xiaomi: Poco F2, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro
Once you have a compatible phone, enable the Wi-Fi calling feature and download the latest software update to start using Airtel’s Wi-Fi calling.

Airtel has always been a pioneer when it comes to introducing newer technologies and with the launch of Wi-Fi calling, they’ve really upped the game. There couldn’t have been a better time to be an Airtel subscriber.

