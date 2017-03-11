UP Results: Modi Wave Sweeps the State in Historic Mandate
Live updates of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017.
Final Numbers are in: Modi Wave Sweeps the State
BJP alone has won 312 seats in Uttar Pradesh, making it a historical victory for reasons more than one.
The Samajwadi Party-Congress combine has been relegated to a distant second with merely 54 seats.
BJP's Pankaj Singh Wins From Noida
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh won the Noida assembly seat for the BJP, defeating his nearest rival Samajwadi Party candidate Sunil Choudhary by a margin of 1,04,016 votes.
BJP's Entry into Dalit Vote Banks
The BJP on Saturday won by huge margins the Bara and Koraon assembly seats in Allahabad, both reserved for Scheduled Castes, making it clear that the party has made inroads into the “Dalit vote bank”.
BJP candidate Rajmani won Koraon by a massive margin of about 54,000 votes while Bara was retained by Ajay Kumar for the party.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.