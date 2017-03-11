ADVERTISEMENT
UP Results: Modi Wave Sweeps the State in Historic Mandate

Live updates of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017. 

Suhasini KrishnanHansa Malhotra
Updated
UP Elections 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah campaigned extensively in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Lijumol Jospeh/<b>The Quint</b>)
i

Final Numbers are in: Modi Wave Sweeps the State

BJP alone has won 312 seats in Uttar Pradesh, making it a historical victory for reasons more than one.

The Samajwadi Party-Congress combine has been relegated to a distant second with merely 54 seats.

10:07 PM , 11 Mar

Gayatri Prajapati Loses Amethi to BJP's Garima Singh

9:55 PM , 11 Mar

Azam Khan Retains His Rampur City Constituency

7:29 PM , 11 Mar

BJP's Pankaj Singh Wins From Noida

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh won the Noida assembly seat for the BJP, defeating his nearest rival Samajwadi Party candidate Sunil Choudhary by a margin of 1,04,016 votes.

6:18 PM , 11 Mar

BJP's Entry into Dalit Vote Banks

The BJP on Saturday won by huge margins the Bara and Koraon assembly seats in Allahabad, both reserved for Scheduled Castes, making it clear that the party has made inroads into the “Dalit vote bank”.

BJP candidate Rajmani won Koraon by a massive margin of about 54,000 votes while Bara was retained by Ajay Kumar for the party.


Published: 11 Mar 2017, 12:17 AM IST
