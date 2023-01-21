WFI's Reply to Sports Ministry: Wrestlers Trying to 'Malign, Defame President'

The Quint has accessed the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) reply to the Sports Ministry that they were asked to submit following the protest staged by Indian wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, against the sexual harassment, mental harassment and financial misappropriation by the federation's president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

You can read the full text of the letter here.

While the eight page letter mainly addresses allegations of 'arbitrariness and mismanagement of WFI', it also denies all allegations of sexual harassment by the president.

'Not any single allegation of sexual harassment is accepted nor has ever been noticed nor found nor so far complained nor reported to sexual harassment committee to WFI,' the letter, signed by the federation's General Secretary VN Prasood says.