Wrestler Ravinder Kumar Fails Dope Test, NADA Bans Him for 4 Years

Indian wrestler Ravinder Kumar was on Friday banned for four years for failing a dope test but the National Anti-Doping Agency created confusion by identifying him as a world silver medallist which was not the case.

In a statement posted on its social media page, the NADA said the wrestler caught for doping had won silver at the Under-23 World Championships last year, but it later turned out to be a wrong attribution as he has not won such a medal.