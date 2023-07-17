ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wrestling Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019WFI Election Further Postponed After Gauhati High Court Moves Hearing to 28 July

WFI Election Further Postponed After Gauhati High Court Moves Hearing to 28 July

The Gauhati High Court has put a stay on the 11 July election of the Wrestling Federation of India.

The Quint
Published
Wrestling
1 min read
WFI Election Further Postponed After Gauhati High Court Moves Hearing to 28 July
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The long-delayed Wrestling Federation of India elections have further been delayed with the Gauhati High Court setting the next date of its hearing in Assam Wrestling Association's petition on 28 July.

The WFI elections were originally scheduled to take place on 11 July before the High Court's stay on the election following AWA's petition regarding their right to be a voting member of the WFI.

"The WFI lawyer didn't appear before the court today. Representative of the sports ministry, which is among the respondents, sought one week's time to file their affidavit,' Devajit Saikia, the AWA advocate told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gauhati High Court on 25 June had first heard the Assam Wrestling Association's petition that claimed that despite recommendations made by the then WFI Executive Committee at the association's General Council meeting in UP's Gonda on November 15, 2014, it had been denied membership of the sports body.

In the first hearing, the High Court ordered the respondents, the WFI's ad-hoc body and the Sports Ministry, to postpone the election until at least the next hearing which was on Monday, 17 July.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and wrestling

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×