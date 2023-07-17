WFI Election Further Postponed After Gauhati High Court Moves Hearing to 28 July

The long-delayed Wrestling Federation of India elections have further been delayed with the Gauhati High Court setting the next date of its hearing in Assam Wrestling Association's petition on 28 July.

The WFI elections were originally scheduled to take place on 11 July before the High Court's stay on the election following AWA's petition regarding their right to be a voting member of the WFI.

"The WFI lawyer didn't appear before the court today. Representative of the sports ministry, which is among the respondents, sought one week's time to file their affidavit,' Devajit Saikia, the AWA advocate told PTI.