Vinesh Phogat Raises Questions on Padma Awards After Snub
Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday raised questions about the manner in which Padma awards are given to sportspersons, terming the process as an "unfair one" after facing the snub for the third time.
The current World Championship bronze medallist and one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh hit out at the government accusing them of leaving out "deserving" candidates.
While the ace grappler didn't name anyone but among the female athletes, six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom has been conferred with second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan while former national women's football captain Bem Bem Devi got Padma Shri.
For the record, Asiad and CWG gold medallist Vinesh was conferred with Arjuna Award in 2016. In 2018, Sports Authority of India sent her nomination but she couldn't make the final list.
It is believed that the trigger for such a Twitter tirade could be due to the fact that Bem Bem Devi was conferred the award before her.
