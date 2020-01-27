Vinesh Phogat Raises Questions on Padma Awards After Snub

Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Sunday raised questions about the manner in which Padma awards are given to sportspersons, terming the process as an "unfair one" after facing the snub for the third time.

The current World Championship bronze medallist and one of India's biggest medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh hit out at the government accusing them of leaving out "deserving" candidates.

While the ace grappler didn't name anyone but among the female athletes, six-time World Champion and Olympic medallist MC Mary Kom has been conferred with second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan while former national women's football captain Bem Bem Devi got Padma Shri.