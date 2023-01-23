Mary Kom to Head Sports Min's Committee to Investigate Wrestlers' Complaints
The Committee has been given one month to look into the complaints and submit their report.
Three days after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of a new 'Oversight Committee' to look into Indian wrestlers' complaints of sexual harassment, mental harassment and financial misappropriation by the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Thakur has announced that MC Mary Kom has been appointed to head the committee.
Apart from the legendary boxer, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Tripti Murigunde and former CEO of TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme) Captain Rajagopalan are also part of the new committee.
The Committee has also been asked to monitor the day-to-day proceedings of the WFI with the federation's chief Brij Bhushan being made to step aside, pending the findings of the investigation
"Wrestling Federation of India's officials have all been told not to operate, to stay away from the workings of the body. All their work will be taken over by the Oversight Committee till the submission of their report,' said Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.
