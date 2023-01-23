Mary Kom to Head Sports Min's Committee to Investigate Wrestlers' Complaints

Three days after Sports Minister Anurag Thakur announced the formation of a new 'Oversight Committee' to look into Indian wrestlers' complaints of sexual harassment, mental harassment and financial misappropriation by the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Thakur has announced that MC Mary Kom has been appointed to head the committee.

Apart from the legendary boxer, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, badminton player Tripti Murigunde and former CEO of TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme) Captain Rajagopalan are also part of the new committee.