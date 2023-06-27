Delhi Court Adjourns Case, to Consider Brij Bhushan Chargesheet on 1 July

A Delhi court on Tuesday adjourned, to 1 July, its decision on whether to take cognisance of the charge sheet filed against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal said: "Fresh charge sheet filed. Let it be checked. Since it's a lengthy charge sheet, will keep it for consideration for a couple of days."

The female wrestlers on Monday moved the court seeking copy of the charge sheet filed by police against the WFI chief on 15 June.