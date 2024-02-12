World Marathon Record Holder Kelvin Kiptum, Coach Die in Car Crash

The 24-year-old Kenyan long-distance runner and the marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana died in a road traffic accident.

The accident occurred on Sunday at 11 pm (local time) on the Eldoret-Kaptagat road, according to Elgeyo Marakwet County Police Commander Peter Mulinge.

Kiptum was driving a Toyota Premio with two passengers on board- Garvais and a lady identified as Sharon Kosgey heading to Eldoret, the Kenyan newspaper Daily Nation reported.

Sharon escaped with serious injuries and was rushed to Racecourse Hospital for medical attention, while the bodies of the athlete and his coach were taken to the Racecourse Hospital mortuary. The vehicle was badly damaged and was towed to Kaptagat Police Station, it added.