What India-Pakistan Matches Mean to The Players

There is a reason for the high stake nature of an India-Pakistan game. Given our political history, any face off between the countries - whether in Kargil or in cricket - gets linked to izzat and acquires an added edge. In this background, a win lifts the morale of the nation and a loss, for instance at Sharjah with Javed Miandad’s last ball six, can be a lifelong scar.

I remember the first ODI at Karachi on the historic 2004 trip to Pakistan when, in a very tight game, Nehra defended 8 runs in the last over for India to cross the line. After the game, a relieved Nehra explained what went through his mind at the crucial time. 'The only thought in my mind was kahin Chetan Sharma no ho jaun,' he'd said. Chetan had been the bowler at the receiving end of Miandad's last-ball six in 1986.

The Indian team is aware of the criticality of the ‘must win’ Pakistan game. The pressure and expectation is corrosive but there is also a silver lining. 'Yeh hero banne ka mauka hai,' one player had said while speaking to me. If you make India win, everyone will remember you and you can tell the story to your grandchildren.