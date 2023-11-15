ICC World Cup 2023: Sachin Congratulates Virat Kohli for Breaking His Record

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Virat Kohli for breaking his record of 49 ODI centuries, as the latter recorded his 50th ton in this format during India’s 2023 ICC World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand, which is being played in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Scoring a century in 106 deliveries at Tendulkar’s home ground, with the iconic former cricketer being in attendance, Kohli became the first player in the history of the game to register 50 centuries in the ODI format, surpassing his idol’s tally.