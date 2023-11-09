Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 9 November

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is at its crucial stage right now as the teams are heading towards the semi-final stage. Currently, India, South Africa, and Australia have reached the semi-finals. One more team among New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will make it to the semi-finals soon. India is currently leading the Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively with 12 point each.

Talking about the best run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 so far, it is Quinton de Kock from South Africa. He has scored a total of 550 runs till date in 8 matches with an average of 68.75. After making a record of 49 ODI centuries, Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup. He has scored 543 runs in 8 matches with an average of 108.60.