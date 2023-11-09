ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 9 November

Check out the list of top run-scorers and wicket-takers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Saima Andrabi
Published
World Cup
2 min read
Top Run-Scorers and Wicket-Takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Till 9 November
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 is at its crucial stage right now as the teams are heading towards the semi-final stage. Currently, India, South Africa, and Australia have reached the semi-finals. One more team among New Zealand, Afghanistan, and Pakistan will make it to the semi-finals soon. India is currently leading the  Cricket World Cup Points Table 2023 with 16 points and a run rate of +2.456. South Africa and Australia are at second and third spot in the standings table respectively with 12 point each.

Talking about the best run-scorer in the World Cup 2023 so far, it is Quinton de Kock from South Africa. He has scored a total of 550 runs till date in 8 matches with an average of 68.75. After making a record of 49 ODI centuries, Virat Kohli is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing World Cup. He has scored 543 runs in 8 matches with an average of 108.60.

Also Read

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Where To Watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023?

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: Where To Watch NZ vs SL World Cup 2023?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Sri Lankan seamer Dilshan Madushanka is currently the top wicket taker in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. He has taken 21 wickets in 8 matches. India's Mohammad Shami and Jaspit Bumrah are among the top 10 best wicket takers in the world cup, and have taken 16 and 15 wickets respectively. Shaheen Shah Afridi from Pakistan is at 5th spot in the most wicket takers list and has a record of 16 wickets as of now.

Let us check out the complete list of top run scorers and wicket takers in the Cricket World Cup 2023 below.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Indians Dominate ICC Rankings, Shubman Gill & Siraj in 1st Place

World Cup 2023: Indians Dominate ICC Rankings, Shubman Gill & Siraj in 1st Place
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Highest Run Scorers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest run scorers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Run Scorers Till 9 November

RankPlayer NameTeamTotal RunsMatches Played
1Quinton de KockSouth Africa5508
2Virat KohliIndia5438
3Rachin RavindraNew Zealand5238
4David WarnerAustralia4468
5Rohit SharmaIndia442 8
6Glenn MaxwellAustralia3977
7Daryl MitchellNew Zealand3757
8Dawid MalanEngland3738
9Sadeera SamarawickramaSri Lanka3728
10Aiden MarkramSouth Africa3718
Also Read

World Cup 2023: Big Teams Involved in Champions Trophy Race – Who Can Qualify?

World Cup 2023: Big Teams Involved in Champions Trophy Race – Who Can Qualify?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Highest Wicket Takers in World Cup 2023

Here is the list of top 10 highest wicket takers of world cup 2023.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Top Wicket Takers Till 9 November 2023

RankPlayer NameTeamWickets
1Dilshan MadushankaSri Lanka21
2Adam ZampaAustralia19
3Marco JansenSouth Africa17
4Mohammed ShamiIndia16
5Shaheen AfridiPakistan16
6Jasprit BumrahIndia15
7Mitch SantnerNew Zealand14
8Bas de LeedeNetherlands14
9Gerald CoetzeeSouth Africa14
10Ravindra JadejaIndia14

Check this space regularly for latest updates on World Cup 2023.

Also Read

ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Sharm Karo’– Shami Hits Back at Hasan Raza for Absurd Claim

ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Sharm Karo’– Shami Hits Back at Hasan Raza for Absurd Claim

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and world-cup

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×