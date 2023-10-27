Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details head-to-head: Pakistan and South Africa will be facing each other today for the 26th of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Friday, 27 October 2023. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 2 PM IST. Pakistan has lost three games till now while South Africa has won four games and is in second place in the points table. Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other for 82 matches in the ODI format. South Africa has won 51 matches while Pakistan has won 30 matches. 1 match ended with no result.

Now let's have a look at the squad, date and time, venue, and live streaming details for the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match.