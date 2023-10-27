ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Check the date, time, venue, and live streaming details of Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match 2023

Shivangani Singh
Updated
World Cup
2 min read
Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch
Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details head-to-head: Pakistan and South Africa will be facing each other today for the 26th of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Friday, 27 October 2023. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 2 PM IST. Pakistan has lost three games till now while South Africa has won four games and is in second place in the points table. Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other for 82 matches in the ODI format. South Africa has won 51 matches while Pakistan has won 30 matches. 1 match ended with no result. 

Now let's have a look at the squad, date and time, venue, and live streaming details for the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match.

Pakistan vs South Africa 2023: Squad For Cricket World Cup 2023 Today's Match

South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams

Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Date and Time

Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played today, 27 October 2023 from 2 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.

Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Venue

Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played today at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Live Telecast

Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Live Streaming

Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotsar

