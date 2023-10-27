Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details head-to-head: Pakistan and South Africa will be facing each other today for the 26th of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Friday, 27 October 2023. The match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu at 2 PM IST. Pakistan has lost three games till now while South Africa has won four games and is in second place in the points table. Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other for 82 matches in the ODI format. South Africa has won 51 matches while Pakistan has won 30 matches. 1 match ended with no result.
Now let's have a look at the squad, date and time, venue, and live streaming details for the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup 2023 match.
Pakistan vs South Africa 2023: Squad For Cricket World Cup 2023 Today's Match
Pakistan (PAK): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams
South Africa (SA): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma / Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi /Lizaad Williams
Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Date and Time
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played today, 27 October 2023 from 2 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:30 PM.
Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Venue
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played today at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu
Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Live Telecast
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on Star Sports Network.
Pakistan vs South Africa, World Cup 2023: Live Streaming
Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC World Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotsar
