World Cup: Change in Cricket Law Was Reason Behind Kettleborough Not Giving Wide

Virat Kohli was batting on 97 and India needed just two runs to seal a victory, while the batter needed 3 runs to notch up his 48th ODI century, during Thursday's ICC World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Pune.

In the 42nd over of the game, Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed fired the ball that went down the leg side. However, on-field umpire Richard Kettleborough did not signal for a wide which raised a few eyebrows.

Earlier, in the 41st over, Hasan Mahmud had bowled a wide to Virat who had then needed 8 runs for his hundred.