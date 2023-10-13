ICC World Cup 2023: ‘Golden Opportunity To Be Heroes’ – Pak Captain Babar Azam

Amidst the hype and pressure around the high-octane India-Pakistan clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, Babar Azam feels the match is a golden opportunity for his team to become heroes by performing well in front of fans expected to pack 1,32,000 seats in the stadium.

“The India-Pakistan match is a big game – it is a high intensity game. I've just told them to give us the best opportunity – give us whatever best you have, and do what you have been doing. That’s our belief as a player, as a team - we will execute our plans.”

“The main thing is to execute our plans and believe in ourselves. Ahmedabad is a big stadium and a lot of fans are coming. So, this is a golden opportunity for us to perform well in front of the fans and become heroes,” said Azam in the pre-match press conference.