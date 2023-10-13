India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Telecast

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023: The most anticipated world cup match between archrivals India and Pakistan will take place on Saturday, 14 October 2023, as per the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule. The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The buzz around IND vs PAK head to head world cup match has been going from quite a long time, and the craze is over the top.
After getting sold quickly, BCCI released 4 sets of India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 tickets. The latest set of tickets was released on 11 October for public sale on BookMyShow, and even now the demand is skyrocketing. In the world cup history, India and Pakistan have squared off in 7 head to head matches so far, and all of them has been won by India. Let us see if India makes it 8 or Pakistan will be able to break the record.
So far, both the teams have performed well in the ongoing World Cup 2023. India won two matches against Australia and Afghanistan, and is at position 2 in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table with four points and a run rate of +1.500. Pakistan is at spot 3 with four points and a run rate of +0.927, after beating Netherlands and Sri Lanka.
To make the tomorrow's India-Pakistan clash even more interesting, there will be a musical ceremony before the match, in which singers like Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh will perform. Golden Ticket holders - Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rajinikanth are likely to attend the India vs Pakistan match along with some VIPs, Bollywood celebrities, and PCB officials.
Let us read about the India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.
Shubman Gill who missed the first two matches against Afghanistan and Australia due to Dengue may play for Indian squad tomorrow. Check this space for latest updates on IND vs PAK world cup match 2023.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Date
India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played on Saturday, 14 October.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Time
India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will begin at 2 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Venue
India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Live Streaming
India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.
India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Live Telecast on TV
India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)