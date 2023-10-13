India vs Pakistan Live Streaming Cricket World Cup 2023: Where To Watch Telecast

India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023: The most anticipated world cup match between archrivals India and Pakistan will take place on Saturday, 14 October 2023, as per the ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule. The match will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The buzz around IND vs PAK head to head world cup match has been going from quite a long time, and the craze is over the top.

After getting sold quickly, BCCI released 4 sets of India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 tickets. The latest set of tickets was released on 11 October for public sale on BookMyShow, and even now the demand is skyrocketing. In the world cup history, India and Pakistan have squared off in 7 head to head matches so far, and all of them has been won by India. Let us see if India makes it 8 or Pakistan will be able to break the record.