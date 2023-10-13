WC 2023: Cheated & Let Down by ‘System’, Pakistan Should Follow the India Model

Let’s rewind a bit.

Despite the Kargil War of 1999, Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was keen to bury the acrimony, and pushed for the renewal of cricket ties. As a result, between 2004 and 2007, India and Pakistan played each other every year. This included India’s memorable 2004 tour of Pakistan which India won 2-1, including its first-ever test win in Pakistan in Multan, where Virender Sehwag scored his incredible 309 runs.

There was a flurry of ODI and Test matches between the two countries during that period, a time when the two teams were fairly evenly matched, both sides bursting with talent. The last match in December 2007 in Bangalore was a draw, but memorable for Saurav Ganguly’s 239 in the first innings.

After that, the fortunes of Indo-Pak cricket nosedived. In 2008 came the 26/11 terror attacks, in which 175 people were killed. All 10 attackers, members of the Lashkar e Taiba (LeT), were Pakistani citizens. An outraged India has played no bilateral cricket with Pakistan since then, barring one brief ODI and T20 series in December 2012. We have not played a single test match since 2007. We have only met at ICC and ACC tournaments, just white-ball matches, few and far between, starving cricket fans from both nations of Indo-Pak clashes.