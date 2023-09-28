‘Overwhelmed With the Love and Support’: Babar Awestruck by Reception in India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was overwhelmed with the love and support from the Indians when the Men in Green landed here for the ICC World Cup 2023, to be held in India from 5 October to 19 November.

Babar took to his social media account and wrote, “Overwhelmed with the love and support here in Hyderabad.” Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi also lauded the Indians for their warm reception for the Pakistani cricketers.