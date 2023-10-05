ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

ICC World Cup 2023: Fans Disappointed With Empty Stadium in Ahmedabad

#CWC23 | Fans were disappointed to see an empty stadium on the opening match of cricket's biggest event.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
World Cup
1 min read
The ICC World Cup 2023 kick-started at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, 5 October, with the two finalists of last edition, England and New Zealand crossing swords again.

However, the match did not live up to the hype associated with cricket's biggest event, as the largest cricket ground in the world looked empty on the day of the tournament opener. The stadium was not even half-filled, causing people to raise questions over the distributions of tickets.

Here's how fans reacted:

