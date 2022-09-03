Tiger, Bill Gates, Billie Jean King Applaud Serena as She Ends US Open Campaign

In what is expected to be her final US Open appearance, Serena Williams suffered a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic and social media went abuzz as tributes flowed in numbers for one of tennis’ greatest stars.

A six-time winner at the Flushing Meadows, Serena lost 7-5, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 to her 46th-ranked Australian opponent and wishes poured in from all corners.

US golf star Tiger Woods was one of the first celebrities to offer his tributes to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.