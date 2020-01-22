Robert Farah Suspended Over Positive Doping Test

The governing body of world tennis and organiser of the four Grand Slam events said on Tuesday that Farah was charged on 11 January with an anti-doping rule violation and handed a provisional suspension that took effect on Tuesday.

It said the doubles star can challenge the provisional suspension by applying to the Chair of the Independent Tribunal convened to hear his case but has opted thus far not to do so.

Farah said in a letter posted 14 January on social media that he had not knowingly broken the rules, noting that he had presented a clean sample just two weeks before the positive test and that no banned substances had been found in "at least 15 other random tests throughout the year."