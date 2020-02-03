Djokovic Returns to World No 1; Kenin Top American Woman at No 7

Novak Djokovic returned to No 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday after winning his eighth Australian Open title, while Sofia Kenin's first Grand Slam trophy boosted her to a career-high No 7 — and made her the leading American — on the WTA list.

Djokovic's 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem in the final at Melbourne Park on Sunday allowed the 32-year-old from Serbia to rise one spot and move back ahead of Rafael Nadal.

Nadal had overtaken Djokovic in November and, at age 33, became the oldest year-end No 1.