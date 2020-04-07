Nehra & Harbhajan Spill The Beans on 2011 WC Win’s After-Party

“I had a finger injury in the semi-final so I was the one who organised the party. Everyone else was playing the match so Sachin told me, ‘You just try to organise’,” says Nehra, who had been ruled out of the final due to an injury. Having sat out the game, the organising responsibilities fell on him.

“I was the first one who went… it was a small suite or a banquet hall. Everyone else went to their rooms as they had played the game and had to freshen up. It took me a good half an hour to 40 minutes and then I was sending messages to everyone, ‘everything is ready, come’,” he added.

Harbhajan Singh was part of the playing XI on that big night in Mumbai and conceded 50 runs in his 10 overs, taking the vital wicket of Tilakratne Dilshan. But the memory of seeing another player celebrate that night, is one he holds dear. Singh said,