Kohli’s 2008 U-19 World Cup Team’s Star Tanmay Srivastava Retires

Tanmay Srivastava, the top run-getter at the 2008 U-19 World Cup that India won under Virat Kohli's captaincy, announced his retirement on Saturday.

The left-handed Srivastava, who scored 262 runs at 52.4 in that tournament, announced the decision to retire on Twitter.

"It's time to bid adieu to my cricketing playing career! I've built memories, made friends, achieved the best I could in these years playing junior cricket, Ranji Trophy and most importantly being a good performer in U-19 World Cup, 2008 and bringing the cup home with the team!!," said the 30-year-old batsman.