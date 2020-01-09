Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane talk about their daughters at dinner
India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane spent time talking about their daughters and parenting in the company of their wives over dinner during their time away from the game.
In a tweet, India's Test vice-captain Rahane on Thursday shared a photo of his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh with a caption saying: "2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting."
India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour.
India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.
Rohit, meanwhile, will join the squad for India's three one-dayers against Australia, starting January 14.