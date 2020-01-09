Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane talk about their daughters at dinner
Rohit Sharma (left) is the limited-overs vice-captain for India while Ajinkya Rahane takes up the role of a deputy in the Test format.
IANS
Sports Buzz

India vice-captains Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane spent time talking about their daughters and parenting in the company of their wives over dinner during their time away from the game.

In a tweet, India's Test vice-captain Rahane on Thursday shared a photo of his wife Radhika Dhopavkar, Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh with a caption saying: "2020: Dinners filled with conversations about our daughters & parenting."

India's limited overs vice-captain Rohit has been rested from the ongoing series against Sri Lanka while Rahane plays only the five-day format for which he is gearing up ahead of the New Zealand tour.

Ajinkya Rahane will take part in the second India ‘A’ four-day game against New Zealand between February 7 and 10.

India will play two Tests against the Kiwis from February 21.

Rohit, meanwhile, will join the squad for India's three one-dayers against Australia, starting January 14.

