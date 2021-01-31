‘Pretty Close’, Says Kumble as Bumrah Tries to Imitate His Action

"Well done", said Anil Kumble who has been impressed with Jasprit Bumrah after the fast bowler tried to imitate the legendary leg-spinner's bowling action.

On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on its official Twitter handle, showing Bumrah imitating Kumble's action in the nets ahead of the much-anticipated Test series against England.

"We have all seen Jasprit Bumrah's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler," the BCCI tweeted on its handle along with video frames of Bumrah bowling his leg-spinners.