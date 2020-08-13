Mohammad Hafeez Made to Self-Isolate After Posting Photo With Fan

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has isolated himself from the Pakistan squad after breaching the bio-secure bubble in place for their tour of England, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

The PCB said that Hafeez had gone to a golf course adjacent to the team hotel at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and was photographed with a member of the public.

"This morning Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account," the PCB said in its statement.