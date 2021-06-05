Lara’s Shot-Making More Versatile Than Tendulkar: Brett Lee

"You could bowl six balls to him in the exact same area, let us say at the top of the off-stump, if I aimed at that spot for six consecutive deliveries, someone like a Brian Lara would hit me down the ground, he could work me behind square, he could cut me behind by a point, he could drive through the covers, he could hit me straight down the ground to the offside. He is so unpredictable," Lee praised the southpaw's dexterity.

The former Australia pace bowler, who picked 310 Test wickets and 380 ODI wickets said Tendulkar of course had great technique but he could preempt his stroke play as a bowler.