Kumble is Greatest Match-Winner Indian Cricket Ever Had: Gambhir

During the second Test of the two-match series against Pakistan, the leg-spinner had picked up all the wickets at the Feroz Shah Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, to become only the second bowler after England's Jim Laker to scalp 10 wickets in an innings.

Kumble finished with exceptional figures of 10/74 from 26.3 overs in Pakistan's second innings in the Delhi Test and helped India register a famous win by 212 runs.