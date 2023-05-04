ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023: Mumbai Record Second Successive Big Chase, Fans Rejoice on Twitter

IPL 2023: Despite chasing a massive total of 215 runs, Mumbai Indians got over the line with seven balls to spare.

Nandini Rikhee
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
Mumbai Indians are back to winning ways as they clinched their fifth victory of IPL 2023 to defeat Punjab Kings in Mohali. Rohit Sharma's team was able to chase down the target of 215 runs with 6 wickets in hand, and 7 balls remaining.

The batters did their job exceptionally well, relentlessly finding boundaries. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scored quick half-centuries, while Tilak Varma played a ravaging knock in the end to finish the job for the team.

This is the second time in just four days that Mumbai have chased down a target north of 200 runs. Earlier, while playing against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, 30 April, the five-time champions chased down a target of 213 runs with 3 balls remaining.

With this chase against Punjab Kings, Mumbai also became the first team ever to have successfully chased down more than 200 at Mohali. Following their victory, Mumbai Indians' fans expressed their joy on Twitter.

Here's how they reacted:

Topics:  Mumbai Indians   Punjab Kings   IPL 2023 

