IPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Defeat Punjab to Replace Them at 6th Position

Mumbai Indians registered their fifth victory of the IPL season 16, as they defeated Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali by 6 wickets. Punjab had put up a solid target of 215 runs, which Mumbai chased down in 18.5 overs with 6 wickets in hand.

The batting unit of Mumbai undoubtedly played par-excellence and fearless cricket. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav led the chase initially, with the former scoring a magnificent 75 off just 41 balls, whilst the latter made 66 runs after facing 31 balls. The young batting prodigy, Tilak Varma finished the job for the team as he scored 26 runs off only 10 balls, with 3 sixes and a four.