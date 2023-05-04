IPL 2023 Points Table: Mumbai Defeat Punjab to Replace Them at 6th Position

Mumbai Indians registered their fifth victory of the IPL season 16, as they defeated Punjab Kings at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali by 6 wickets. Punjab had put up a solid target of 215 runs, which Mumbai chased down in 18.5 overs with 6 wickets in hand.
The batting unit of Mumbai undoubtedly played par-excellence and fearless cricket. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav led the chase initially, with the former scoring a magnificent 75 off just 41 balls, whilst the latter made 66 runs after facing 31 balls. The young batting prodigy, Tilak Varma finished the job for the team as he scored 26 runs off only 10 balls, with 3 sixes and a four.
With this win, Mumbai Indians became the seventh team to join the double-digit club in the points table, replacing Punjab Kings at 6th position in the points table, while the latter shifted to 7th due to a lower run rate.
Gujarat Titans are still stationed at the first spot in the table with 12 points. They are followed by Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, both of them having 11 points in the bag. Earlier today, the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings had to be called off due to rain, thus rewarding both the teams with a point each.
Chennai are followed by Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings with 10 points each. Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals occupy the last three spots with 6 points each.
IPL 2023 Points Table:
1. Gujarat Titans (12 points)
2. Lucknow Super Giants (11 points)
3. Chennai Super Kings (11 points)
4. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)
6. Mumbai Indians (10 points)
7. Punjab Kings (10 points)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (6 points)
9. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)
10. Delhi Capitals (6 points)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)