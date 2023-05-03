IPL 2023: Carnage in Mohali as Punjab Kings Score 214/3 Against Mumbai Indians

Following an impressive chase of a 201-run target, the batting department of Punjab Kings had another field day in match 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After being asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians, Shikhar Dhawan’s side scored 214/3 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
Despite what the scoreline suggests, Mumbai had a good start with the ball, with Arshad Khan providing the first breakthrough in the second over by getting the better of Prabhsimran Singh. That wicket had a ripple effect on the scoring rate, but Dhawan and Matthew Short ensured the prevention of a second successive wicket.
The powerplay yielded 50 runs, but just when he was gearing up to enter the acceleration phase, Dhawan was outfoxed by a perfectly disguised googly by Piyush Chawla in the eighth over.
The acceleration phase, however, arrived soon after. With the scoreboard reading 78/2 midway through the innings, Liam Livingstone decided to take the attack to Akash Madhwal, as the debutant conceded 16 runs in his first over in IPL.
Yet again, Chawla came to Mumbai’s rescue by dismissing Short in the next over, with the googly proving to be a prized weapon for the second instance during the game. However, the momentum took a complete turn towards Punjab’s favour with 21 runs coming in the next over, bowled by Jofra Archer, and Mumbai could not manage to get back in the game ever since.
Punjab Score 115 Runs in 8 Overs
Punjab scored 115 runs in the last eight overs, with the most conducive over from the batting perspective being the penultimate over. Archer, who had a torrid time with figures of 4-0-56-0, was on the receiving end yet again – this time conceding 27 runs, courtesy of three sixes from Livingstone’s willow.
The English all-rounder was the Kings’ show-stopper, scoring 82 runs in only 42 deliveries, including seven fours and four maximums. Jitesh Sharma should also be credited appropriately, as he provided Livingstone with exactly the company he needed, scoring 49 runs off 27 deliveries.
For Mumbai, the spin pairing of Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya was among the few positives, as Archer, Arshad Khan and Akash Madhwal were all taken to the cleaners. The trio combined to pick just a solitary wicket, while also conceding 141 runs in 11 overs.
