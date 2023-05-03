IPL 2023: Carnage in Mohali as Punjab Kings Score 214/3 Against Mumbai Indians

Following an impressive chase of a 201-run target, the batting department of Punjab Kings had another field day in match 46 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After being asked to bat first by Mumbai Indians, Shikhar Dhawan’s side scored 214/3 at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Despite what the scoreline suggests, Mumbai had a good start with the ball, with Arshad Khan providing the first breakthrough in the second over by getting the better of Prabhsimran Singh. That wicket had a ripple effect on the scoring rate, but Dhawan and Matthew Short ensured the prevention of a second successive wicket.